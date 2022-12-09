Not Available

Breaking Borders follows seasoned journalist Mariana van Zeller and acclaimed chef Michael Voltaggio as they travel into conflict zones to get the story behind the story. Together, they have a unique and challenging goal: to gather people from all sides of the conflict to break bread and explore the issues that divide them. In each episode, Mariana and Michael take viewers on a journey through a different country in conflict. They meet people affected by the unrest, while exploring the history and culture that has created it. As Mariana digs deeper into the issues, Michael goes on a culinary adventure, collecting ideas and ingredients to create an unbelievable meal inspired by the people he has met. (Source: Travel Channel)