Breaking Down The Bars

Not Available

This unique series about life behind bars will chronicle the journey of a select group of women in three different stages of incarceration; entering prison, others mid-sentence and a few preparing to re-integrate into society. These women will share their personal journeys of self-discovery and redemption while they try to make peace with their families, their regrets, their hopes, their dreams, and life on the inside. But first, they'll need to break down their own bars, face the why and how so they can begin the long climb back.