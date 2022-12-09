Not Available

When a spunky young reporter from Connecticut lands her first big job in a small-town news market, an unexpected shake-up occurs. truTV's Breaking Greenville follows a group of local anchors as they compete for the top spot in the game. The character-driven docu-soap will spotlight the playful - and at times cut-throat - rivalry between two local news stations and the dynamic newscasters who are determined to take their jobs seriously, even when some of the news they cover is less than serious.