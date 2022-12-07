Breaking In

Not Available

Contra Security, corporate America's answer to "The A-Team," gives clients a sense of security by first ripping it away. The firm is led by OZ, a larger-than-life head honcho who is a man of mystery and master of manipulation. The members of the odd squad include alluring bad girl Melanie, who is in charge of lock-picking, safe-cracking and heart-breaking; and Cash, a fanboy who specializes in strategy, logistics and office pranks only a mad genius could think up. Oz's newest recruit, plucked right out of college, is lovable and charming computer hacker Cameron Price. Unfortunately for Cameron, cracking into state-of-the-art security systems is a lot easier than dealing with his co-workers. Between Melanie's sex appeal and Cash's hazing, Cameron has more than a few obstacles to overcome if he wants to cement his status as part of the team and become Oz's go-to guy.