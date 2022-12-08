Not Available

Breaking Magic fuses the showmanship and mystery of street magic with the raw power of science. Watch as each trick surprises unsuspecting bystanders with mystifying results. Breaking Magic recruited today's freshest and most creative magicians to show you how science works with shocking tricks. Hidden cameras on the streets of London, Warsaw and New York City capture bystanders completely baffled by these magicians' unexpected tricks. Immediately following these demonstrations, each magician explains the scientific reality behind each illusion.