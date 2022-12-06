Not Available

Breaking Point debuted on ABC on September 16, 1963. It was a spin-off of sorts from Ben Casey (its premiere episode was the second half of a story that began on Casey). Breaking Point was produced by George Lefferts, a writer who had served in an Army psychiatric ward during World War II. The series focused on two psychiatrists, young Dr. McKinley "Mac" Thompson (Paul Richards) and his boss, Dr. William Raymer (Eduard Franz), who practiced at an outpatient clinic located in a metropolitan hospital. Instead of the usual TV "psychopaths," their clientele consisted mainly of everyday people who'd reached a "breaking point" and needed help getting their lives back on track.Breaking Point featured teleplays by the likes of Robert Towne (who later wrote the film Chinatown) and guest actors (such as Robert Redford and Telly Savalas) who later became superstars. But, the series itself lasted only one season, and, unfortunately, it seems to be genera