Breaking Point (2010)

Everything has a breaking point. In this series the team is on a mission to push a variety of objects to their absolute limit to find out how to make them stronger. Led by a theoretical engineer and a hands-on mechanic, the safety features of items including an armoured limo, a bus and even a house are pushed to destruction. This will identify exactly what combination of events, in what precise order, will achieve 'breaking point' - a scenario ending in catastrophic failure. By highlighting an object's flaws, the 'Breaking Point' team will demonstrate that sometimes it is only by exposing weaknesses that we can improve them.
