Breaking Point (2015)

Families across the nation are on the brink of destruction as their lives have been hijacked by a criminal loved one, this is their BREAKING POINT. Subjects believe they are participating in a documentary about their life of crime. What they don't know is they will soon face a criminal intervention that offers only two choices: accept treatment or face the possibility of prison time. Each surprise criminal intervention is conducted by top criminal defense attorney and certified intervention professional, Darren Kavinoky. These are the stories of lost souls who walk life's tightrope, edging closer and closer to a great fall, while dragging their loved ones down with them...