Breaking Pointe

Not Available

This reality series takes viewers into an elite professional ballet company in Salt Lake City, revealing not only the beauty and grace of dance, but also the competition and intensity that exist in a gritty world of extreme athleticism. Underneath the tutus, tights and perfect exteriors are tough and determined dancers who must fight through injuries and pain as they pursue the unattainable -- perfection. The dancers must navigate complicated social politics and make sacrifices while they compete for the best roles.