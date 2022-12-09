Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty

Not Available

Shannen Doherty joins forces with people in relationship peril who want to get out but just can’t seem to do it on their own. She will listen to the plight of her new “client” and put their mates to the test by creating a fictitious situation – caught by a hidden camera - to determine the true character of the relationship. If the test is failed, Doherty then helps put the relationship out of its misery. In each episode, Doherty will then help mastermind the break-up, and be on the scene to deliver the news and resolve the break-up. The goal at the end is for both parties to agree that it’s all for the best and it’s time to move on.