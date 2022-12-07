Not Available

From Matt Olmstead and Nick Santora, creators of the hit series "Prison Break," comes "Breakout Kings," a new action-packed ensemble drama following an unconventional partnership between the U.S. Marshals' office and a group of convicts as they work to catch fugitives on the run. Driven by the fact that there are few things more dangerous than a prisoner who has just escaped, and tired of following protocol and resorting to outdated methods of law enforcement, veteran U.S. Marshals Charlie Duchamp (Laz Alonso) and Ray Zancanelli (Domenick Lombardozzi) are taking an unorthodox approach to their work: using former fugitives to catch fugitives.