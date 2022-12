Not Available

Rare and off-putting is the story of a tribal girl Nilu, whose friend is severely beaten up for covering her breast without paying the infamous breast tax. Nilu too is ridiculed for covering her breast with an earthen pot, and her counterattack attracts her a fine of 10 mudras. Witness Nilu's rebel on this naseous law that will haunt you for days to come in "Breast Tax"!