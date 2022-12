Not Available

This 6-part drama series focuses on Ellie's not-as-it-seems perfect life. Ellie seems to have it all – the perfect husband, daughter and close-knit group of friends. The unbreakable gang are all in their mid-thirties. They depend on each other, they're a family. But what happens when tragedy strikes and unleashes demons in Ellie that threaten the façade of her life and even the core of her sanity.