James Garner reprised the role that made him a star, Old West gambler Bret Maverick, in this revival series.Maverick gave up his days of wandering and attempts to settle down and lead a quiet life as a rancher in the town of Sweetwater, Arizona. Though Maverick wanted to lead a quiet life, something always seemed to get in his way as he tried to adjust to the changing times and get along with his fellow townspeople.