Brian Jacques' Redwall

The tranquil Abbey of Redwall basks in The Summer of The Late Rose. It is a haven of harmony and peace that is abruptly threatened by a mercilessly savage bilge-rat Cluny the Scourge intent on destroying it. He is a demented rat haunted by nightmare visions of a mystical mouse warrior, and his destiny - or some mystical force - has lead him and his verminous horde to Redwall. Ill equipped to defend themselves the villagers of Redwall find in their midst a young orphin mouse who will grow into a great warrior and leader. His name is Matthias. This hopeless dreamer's own hero is Martin the Warrior, a legendary mouse who once upon a time defended the same abbey. Matthias longs to emulate the heroism and valour of Martin the Warrior whose exploits are well-known to all through the cherished and detailed tapestry that hangs in the Grand Hall of Redwall. Matthias is about to get his chance. Redwall is the story of how Matthias finds himself and his destiny in the long siege mounted by Cluny.