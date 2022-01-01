Not Available

Brian O'Brian is an original series airing on Disney Channel. The series is co-written and directed by Danny Kaplan and stars Brian Stepanek, who also co-writes; original score by Stuart Balcomb, and produced in Cologno Monzese near Milan, Italy. Individual episodes are quick comedy sketches, less than 5 minutes in length. An ad promoting the premiere of Brian O'Brian was shown during the premiere of The Suite Life on Deck on September 26, 2008, on Disney Channel America. The series premiered on The Disney Channel on October 3, 2008. In Latin America, it premiered on February 16, 2009 on Disney Channel Latin America. Although reviewers often state that the character of Brian O'Brian is very similar to Rowan Atkinson's character Mr. Bean, he more closely resembles the famous Ernie Kovacs character "Eugene", with no actors on the show speaking, the comedy relying only on actions, sound effects, and the occasional scream or yelp. There are no written words used on screen, using pictures only on signs, instructions, package labels, etc., which allows the show to be presented in any country, in any language with only a change to the episode credits needed. Much like almost all of Disney's modern-day programming, the show uses a laugh track. The season started on September 12, 2008 on Disney Channel Italy.