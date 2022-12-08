Brian Regan

Not Available

Brian Joseph Regan (pron.: /ˈriːɡən/) is an American stand-up comedian who uses observational, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humor. His performances are relatively clean as he refrains from profanity and off-color humor. Regan's material typically covers everyday events, such as shipping a package with UPS and a visit to an optometrist. Regan makes frequent references to childhood, including little league baseball, grade school spelling bees, and science projects. His clean, off-center humor has been praised by critics and contemporaries alike and Regan enjoys a fan base that crosses young taste makers to middle-aged adults; he is respected in the comedy community for being a "universal comic," his work has been applauded by such diverse sources as Comedy Central, Slate, The Onion and The Wall Street Journal.