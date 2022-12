Not Available

Brian Sewell, Britain's poshest art critic embarks on the most famous journey in the world. For hundred's of years Britain's well-to-do considered the Italian 'Grand Tour' - the trip through Ancient and Renaissance Italy - an essential part of a rounded education. Brian first did the 'Grand Tour' exactly 50 years ago - so for him this is also a journey into his own past. A beautiful, complicated, funny journey. Written by Christopher Bruce