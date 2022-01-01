Not Available

Bride of the Sun is a 2011 South Korean television series starring Jang Shin-young, Jung Eun-woo, Han Jin-hee, Yeon Mi-joo, and Song Yoo-ha. The morning soap opera aired on SBS on Mondays to Fridays at 8:40 a.m. from October 24, 2011 to March 30, 2012 for 112 episodes. The story is loosely based on Jang Eun-young, a Miss Korea runner-up turned KBS news announcer who made headlines in 1999 when she married former Dongah Group chairman Choi Won-suk who was 27 years her senior; it was his third marriage. Jang and Choi divorced in 2010.