Bridezillas

"Who among us has not met a Bridezilla?" This reality series from WE takes us inside the hectic wedding preparations of brides-to-be who are determined to have the perfect wedding--no matter how many tantrums they must throw to achieve that dream. Every episode we meet a new bride who is more selfish and controlling than the previous one. This unique reality show, shows the life of brides-to-be and how they fight with their friends, family and future husband to get anything they want for their wedding and for it to be just the way the like it!