Not Available

Brilhante F.C. is an inspirational, heartwarming story about a handful of teenagers following their dreams of playing fùtbol, or "soccer" as we know it. Determined to become a part of the National Brazilian Woman's Fùtbol League, Rita (Priscila Lima) creates Santa Rita's very first woman's soccer team, the Brilhante Fùtbol Club, at the young age of 14. In order to make it to the big leagues, Rita is not only challenged with maintaining and expanding her soccer skills, but stepping into her new role as a leader amongst her peers. Friendships will form, bend, break, and mend within this team of teenage girls as they chase their dreams together.