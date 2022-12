Not Available

Detective Ezekial Stone was sent to Hell for the murder of his wife's rapist. He spends 15 years in Hell, until 113 souls managed to escape. The Devil needs someone to send them back to Hell, but can't do much on the physical plane. So he sends Ezekial after them, with the promise that if Stone recovers all 113, he'll win permanent freedom from Hell and if he fails, he's damned for good.