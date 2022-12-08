Not Available

With first hand testimony from Eric Morecambe's wife, Joan, and those who knew the duo best, Bring Me Morecambe And Wise blends comment with rare and unseen footage, providing a unique view of the pair whose comedy partnership lasted 43 years. Each of the five episodes of this definitive guide to Eric and Ernie examines a particular theme, including their journey From Stage To Screen, The Sketches, The Plays, The Guests and The Christmas Specials and features some rare and unseen footage. Famous fans, including Chris Tarrant, Stephen Mangan and Hugh Dennis talk about their love of the pair's comedy. The series blends anecdotes from friends and family and provides a unique view of the pair whose comedy partnership produced some of the highest-ever TV ratings.