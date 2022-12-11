Bring The Soul: Docu-Series

Not Available

‘LOVE YOURSELF.’ One message that touched the hearts of ‘ARMY’ across the world. Behind the free and spirited presence on the stage, are the members doing their best to love themselves, personifying the message delivered throughout the tour. But the sense of responsibility, along with the worries and anxiety, is mounting more weight on the shoulders of the members. The docu-series captures BTS members telling the stories untold in ‘BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE’ and finally revealing their genuine stories.