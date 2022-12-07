Not Available

With never-before-granted access to Bristol’s real-life experiences, the show follows her everyday life as a single mother living under intense media scrutiny that comes from her lineage as the daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. The series follows Bristol’s move from Wasilla to Los Angeles with Tripp and her sister Willow, and back to Alaska as she deals with parenting and disciplining her toddler without Tripp’s father. Giving viewers a unique look at the difficult decisions she has to make for her relationships, career and family, "Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp" will capture how these challenges test her resolve as she single-handedly writes the next chapter in her and Tripp’s life.