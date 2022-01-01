Not Available

Brit Cops is a British reality television series following the work of police officers in the UK. It was first broadcast on Bravo. Since the closing of Bravo on 1 January 2011, older episodes were shown on Channel One until the channel closed down on 1 February 2011 and Series 5 is continuing on Sky Livingit. For the sixth series the show changed its name to Cop Squad. Each series focuses on different UK police forces. Richard Bacon narrates Series 1, 2 and 3, Simon Allix narrates Series 4, Daniel Abineri narrates Series 5 and Robert Glenister narrates Series 6. The show was produced by Steadfast Television until they went into administration in 2010, Series 6 was produced by October Films. It has replaced Street Crime UK on Bravo and has had the following series: