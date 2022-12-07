Not Available

Nothing can ever convey the reality of those dark days better than the memories of those who were there than the remarkable men and women who fought for their country and for freedom during WWII. Sadly it will not be very long before the chance to hear them speak will be gone forever. Britain at War hears from a collection of interviews; testimonies from a unique generation that lived through and survived the uncertainties, fears and horrors of WWII. Most of all, though, Britain At War presents a full picture of a country in the most extraordinary circumstances; of everyday people thrust by the threat of Hitler’s Germany into the turmoil of war; of some of the greatest battles in our history, the results of which helped determine the future of the entire world.