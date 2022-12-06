Britain From Above

Not Available

An epic journey revealing the secrets, patterns and hidden rhythms of our lives from a striking new perspective. Join host Andrew Marr as he discovers how each and every one of us is interconnecting making Britain what it is today. Britain looks very different from the skies. From a bird's eye view of the nation, its workings, cities, landscapes and peoples are revealed and re-discovered in new and extraordinary ways. Cutting edge technology allows you to see through cloud cover, navigate the landscape and witness familiar sights as never seen before.