Britain & Ireland From the Air

The eight-part series, titled Britain & Ireland From The Sky, takes viewers on an aerial tour of the landscapes and cities across both islands, flying between five and 5,000 feet above the ground. Produced by Bigger Pictures for Sky 3D, each 30-minute episode features narration and personal stories from well known British and Irish personalities, including James Nesbitt, Ashley Jensen, Michael Sheen, Alison Steadman, Frank Carson, Roger McGough and Stuart Hall. The show was shot across the four seasons and captures London and other major cities, along with unique parts of Britain and Ireland, such as Cornwall, Ben Bulben in Ireland, Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland, the historic Welsh town of Portmeirion and Scotland's Loch Alsh.