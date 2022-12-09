Not Available

Britain & Ireland from the sky is an 8-part series observing the landmarks and ever changing landscapes across the whole British Isles, and giving viewers a uniquely Peter Pan’s eye view of our beautiful nation. Filmed entirely in 3D from between 5 to 500 feet in the air, it’s an awe-inspiring journey around the country, from globally recognised places to secret locations where only a hardy few tread. Well know actors and entertainers (including Michael Sheen, James Nesbitt, Ashley Jensen, Alison Steadman) provide a personal perspective on our stunning landscapes, historical monuments and bustling cities.