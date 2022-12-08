Britain Sees Red Caught on Camera

Not Available

Britain can be a stressful place - and we all lose our cool at some point. Now more than ever, our moments of madness are being caught on camera. From body-cams worn by front line professionals, to smartphones and CCTV, millions of mini-eyewitnesses are recording our explosive episodes. Angry outbursts, extreme frustration....and total meltdown - all captured on camera, by the people in the middle of the mayhem. It doesn't matter who you are - an Average Joe or an A-list celebrity - it seems in modern Britain, we all occasionally see red.