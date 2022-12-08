Not Available

Britain Unzipped will lift the lid on what us Brits really think and get up to. It’s the show that delivers an alternative social census of the UK and caters for the nation’s number one obsession – themselves. Radio 1 DJ Greg James and comedian Russell Kane host proceedings in this studio based comedy entertainment show, which over six weeks will unfurl the results of our unique questionnaire. The show will involve celebrity guests, audience surprises and hidden camera stunts, along the way exploring how beliefs and behaviours differ across the nation.