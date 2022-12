Not Available

Tamsin Greig narrates this tribute to the shows that have made millions laugh over the past 50 years. From recent series like The Office, Twenty Twelve, Mrs Brown's Boys and Peep Show, to old classics such as The Likely Lads, Dad's Army and Steptoe and Son, which one will come out on top in a UK poll? The programme features interviews with genre favourites, including Brendan O'Carroll, Richard Wilson, Tony Robinson, Ricky Tomlinson and Wendy Craig.