Britain's Greatest Machines With Chris Barrie

TV icon and vintage machine enthusiast, Chris Barrie, serves up a big dose of nostalgia in this exclusive new series celebrating British design. From the Spitfire to the Mini Cooper, Chris salutes over fifty years of world-beating British know how, revealing how these mechanical icons helped shape Britain and changed peoples’ lives in the process. Focusing on four decades - the 1930s, 1950s, 1960s and 1980s – Chris takes a trip down memory lane and familiarises himself with everything from the world’s fastest steam locomotive and the iconic Routemaster bus, to the ever-popular Mini Cooper and the unlikely icons of the Ford Transit Van and the Sinclair C5.