Britain's Hardest is a 2004 British game show that was aired on Sky One. Hosted by Steve McFadden and Ian Freeman, it featured six male competitors of different skills like boxing, wrestling, and martial arts. For ten weeks, they compete in elimination rounds that tested their endurance, ability to defend themselves, and physical strength. The participants are eliminated one by one until only one remains. Aside from the title of being Britain's Hardest, the victor also gets a prize of 10,000 pounds in cash.