Britain's Lost Routes with Griff Rhys Jones

In 1574, Elizabeth I left Windsor for Bristol. It was a jaunt, says the chipper Griff Rhys Jones, that was "part summer holiday, part huge procession, and part rock'n'roll tour to rival the Rolling Stones". Excuse enough for the comedian to be chauffeured in a Rolls-Royce Phantom V as he retraces a journey made back when Britain's "roads were few and paths obscure". It's a show that neatly balances humour and did-you-know etymology (for example: harbingers were officials sent ahead to ensure preparations for the royal arrival were in place).