Following day-to-day life at a nursery with a difference, set up by child psychologist Laverne Antrobus to help the UK’s most challenging children. Many have already been excluded from nurseries nearer home, and this could be their last chance to curb their unruly behaviour before they enter mainstream education. But with tears, tantrums and sulks a daily occurrence, even an expert like Laverne may find them difficult to handle.