Britain's Secret Shoppers

Not Available

Deal maker and entrepreneur Justin Preston helps British shoppers become savvy hagglers. Fitted with earpieces and armed with Justin's insider tips, shoppers hit the stores to try to bag a bargain on big-ticket items from cars to kitchens and holidays to designer clothes. Justin also heads behind the tills to help ailing British businesses and meets insiders from the industries where Brits splash the most cash, who spill the beans on how to get a bargain. And each week Justin teams up with Which? to get the inside track on which High Street deals really make sense.