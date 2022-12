Not Available

Ross Kemp is on the trail of Britain's very own tiger and lion kings - those who keep dangerous wild animals. The series features Ross going on a journey to discover why anyone would want to keep a 250kg feline, and asking whether it is in the best interests of the animal to do so. It's understood there are about 4,000 animals including lions, tigers, bears, crocodiles and giant snakes in private hands in the country.