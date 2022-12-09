Britain's Whales and Sharks

Not Available

Over two programmes, Britain’s Whales and Britain’s Sharks, Ben Fogle and Ellie Harrison go in search of Britain’s sharks and whales. Using the biggest bait on Earth they witness the greatest gathering of sharks ever seen in UK waters and come face to face with a pod of giant Humpbacks. Viewers will get to witness the first ever study of a whale fall event in the UK. Supported by leading experts, both programmes promise to present an unrivalled opportunity for viewers to gain a close insight into marine life around the British Isles.