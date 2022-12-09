Not Available

BritCam: Emergency on our Streets is a brand new 10-part documentary on Pick, which uses cutting edge point of view body cameras to give viewers a unique and immersive look in to the working lives of those serving in the front line services. Featuring taxi drivers, bailiffs, first responders, regional police forces, and many more who serve the general public, BritCam: Emergency on our Streets will follow key characters from each profession in many real-life situations as they capture a unique perspective on their jobs. Combining dramatic, shocking and high-octane footage together with moments of funny everyday nuance and heartfelt emotion, this new PICK series will be largely self-shot by its contributors as they offer a new insight into their jobs.