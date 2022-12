Not Available

The six months leading up to the Tour de France and the Olympics weren’t a smooth ride for Bradley Wiggins and his team, as this new series reveals. Of course, it’s clearly an excuse for Sky to milk the fact that they sponsor this country’s most successful cycling team ever but who can blame them? Enthusiasts will enjoy the insight into Team Sky’s tactics, and interviews with Wiggins, Mark Cavendish and coach Dave Brailsford. Prepare to wince when Cavendish hits the deck.