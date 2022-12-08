British Walks with Fred Talbot

Not Available

Former This Morning weatherman Fred Talbot returns to screens. But he won't be hopping accross any giant floating maps for this scenic series. British Walks sees Fred head to the beautiful North West of England, taking us on an ambling journey from Derbyshire to Cumbria and Lancashire to Merseyside. Each episode follows the presenter as he reveals a wealth of information about the area whilst searching out and embarking on these great family walks. Worth watching for the amazing scenery alone.