Britney and Kevin: Chaotic

Can You Handle Their Truth? Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline have reached an agreement with UPN to broadcast a new television reality series that shares their personal love story through exclusive, never-before-seen private home videos that were shot by themselves during their courtship, engagement and wedding. UPN has announced an order of six episodes. This fun, uniquely personal series, shot mostly by Britney and Kevin with their own camera, will give viewers a rare glimpse inside the couple's relationship and life together. The footage begins shortly after Britney and Kevin first met in Los Angeles and headed off to Europe together on tour, leading up to and including their wedding day. UPN is also shooting new footage and commentary with Britney and Kevin that will guide viewers through their story. The show will have an exclusive second window on MTV Music Group channels.