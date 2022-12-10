Britpop Now

Not Available

Damon Albarn introduces a 1995 compilation of live studio performances from the 90s generation of British guitar-pop bands, featuring the first TV performance of Blur's Country House, plus Pulp's Common People, Supergrass with Alright and Elastica's Line Up. With additional classics from Sleeper, Gene, Boo Radleys, P J Harvey, Menswear, Marion, Powder and Echobelly. The full list of performances is: Blur - Country House Elastica - Line Up The Boo Radleys - It's Lulu PJ Harvey - Meet Ze Monsta Menswear - Daydreamer Echobelly - Great Things Gene - London Can You Wait Supergrass - Alright Sleeper - Inbetweener Marion - I Stopped Dancing Powder - Afrodisiac Pulp - Common People