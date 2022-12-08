Not Available

Comedy Central’s first dramatic comedy series, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!, combines live stand-up material, documentary footage and animation to tell comedian Brody Stevens' life story. The series takes an unflinching look at various parts of Stevens' life, including his public psychological breakdown and his relationship with his family and friends -- such as Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim -- as well as his journey back into the world of stand-up, culminating in the premiere of his episode of The Half Hour.