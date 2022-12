Not Available

In “Broke Bites: What the Fung?!,” The Fung Brothers, take viewers on a comedic culinary journey as they eat their way across the U.S., all while attempting to eat like “ballers” on a budget. With just fifty dollars each to spend on the best cheap eats, the brothers will sample the most iconic food – from authentic, regional cuisine to more innovative and modern bites – each city has to offer.