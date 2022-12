Not Available

Broken Pixels is a whenever-we-feel-like-making-it show staring 1UP Network editors Crispin Boyer and Shane Bettenhausen plus TV's Seanbaby (along with other people, sometimes). They play games that are usually really bad, like incredibly so bad that they kind of become good again, but not totally. Jokes are made, swears are sworn, easily offended people are profoundly offended!