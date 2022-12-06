Broken Trail

Not Available

Set in the late 1890's, this story tells of Prentice "Print" Ritter, a cowboy making his last big horse run before settling down on a ranch of his own. Print and his nephew, Tom Harte, begin their journey expecting nothing out of the ordinary, but end up rescuing five young Chinese girls from the human trafficker who would sell them into a life of slavery. Now the two, along with companions they pick up along the way, must protect the girls from danger as they steer their herd from Oregon to Wyoming.