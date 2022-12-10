Not Available

Bronski und Bernstein is a popular German-made police television drama, aired in 2001. The series is set in Hamburg and focuses on the two-man staff of an office of the Kriminalpolizei - the German Crime Squad - specifically a Mordkommission, or Homicide Commission. In addition to the two policemen, the office is staffed by an Inspector. The original team at the office consisted of Guido Bernstein and Wolfgang Bronski. This team was also assisted by the main inspector Theo Micklitz,who comedically yells to the two policemans at the end of each episode for their work. The show is scripted entirely in German, most characters speak German and is shot on location in Hamburg and its surroundings, though the usage of areas in production is often geographically incorrect. Subtitles are used for some international markets, while in others the series is dubbed.